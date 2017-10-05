Pointon Takes Ginetta GT4 Supercup Title From Brands Finale

Callum Pointon was crowned the 2017 Michelin Ginetta GT4 Supercup champion as Ben Green, Jack Mitchell and George Gamble shared the wins during the Brands Hatch finale weekend.

The odds were heavily stacked in Pointon’s favour going into the weekend as he headed to Kent with an 82 point lead, but Green would certainly not give up without a fight.

The Century Motorsport ace kicked off the weekend in perfect fashion as he secured pole position in qualifying, edging out Mitchell by just eight hundredths of a second.

Green would convert that into an almost untroubled lights-to-flag win in the opener, with Declan Jones getting ahead of his Rob Boston Racing team-mate Mitchell for second.

As they completed the podium, Pointon produced an intelligent drive from seventh on the grid to round out the top six behind Gamble and Carl Boardley.

That meant simply a race finish in the second encounter would seal Pointon the title, and he duly obliged on Sunday morning as he kept his nose clean and came home in eighth.

Green meanwhile led the majority of the race, but would succumb to a charging Mitchell in the closing stages, who excelled in the tricky wet conditions to climb from fourth to the win.

Jones would take second once again as Green slipped back to third, with Gamble and Boardley once again rounding out the top ten ahead of Charlie Ladell.

It was Boardley who would receive the reverse grid pole position, however that would be a short lived advantage as the fast-starting Gamble and Green got ahead off the line.

Those two would remain in position for the remainder of the race, while Boardley held third until the closing stages, when contact from Mitchell dropped him back to eighth.

Mitchell would go on to complete the podium ahead of Jones, Ladell and Hibbert, while Reece Somerfield and Seb Perez took weekend best results in seventh and ninth respectively.

In the AM class, Colin White gave it everything to overcome the odds and beat Jac Constable to the class title, with the 2015 and 2016 class champion winning the first two races.

Second place in the opening two encounters would be enough to crown Constable the champion though with a race to spare, which was fortunate as he ended the final race in the gravel trap.

White would go on to complete his victory hat-trick ahead of Jack Minshaw, who bounced back from an opening race retirement to secure a pair of podium finishes.

Toby Bearne enjoyed a breakthrough weekend meanwhile, taking his first podium finishes in the class with a pair of third place results.

Full race results can be found here: http://tsl-timing.com/file/?f=TOCA/2017/173903g50.pdf

The final points standings are here: http://tsl-timing.com/file/?f=TOCA/2017/173903ptsg50.pdf