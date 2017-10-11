Rahal, Pagenaud to Join Team Penske for 2018 Daytona, Sebring Outings

Verizon IndyCar Series drivers Graham Rahal and Simon Pagenaud will join Team Penske for the endurance races of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in 2018, joining the four regular drivers of Juan Pablo Montoya, Dane Cameron, Helio Castroneves and Ricky Taylor.

For Rahal, who races for his fathers Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team in IndyCar, it is a dream come true for the twenty-eight-year-old, and he is excited to be a part of the debut race for the Acura ARX-05 at the Rolex 24 at Daytona in January.

“This will be a dream come true to get to race in the Rolex 24 at Daytona and 12 Hours of Sebring for Roger Penske, someone who not only means a lot to sports car racing, but motorsports in general,” said Rahal.

“I’m excited for the opportunity and I really look forward to racing the Acura ARX-05. I’ve been fortunate enough to race with the Acura brand already and had a good time running the Acura NSX at Daytona this past season.

“It’s exciting to move to an Acura prototype for next year’s Rolex 24. I’m going to do everything I can to help my team-mates and hopefully get my second overall win in January.”

Pagenaud, the 2016 IndyCar champion with Penske, is delighted that the opportunity to race in the endurance events with the team is there for 2018, having raced alongside Castroneves and Montoya last weekend at Petit Le Mans, where the trio claimed overall pole position and a third place finish.

“I’ve been hoping for the opportunity to work with Team Penske in the endurance races for next year and I’m excited to get the opportunity,” said Pagenaud.

“We had a strong first showing at Petit Le Mans last weekend and I feel like the team is on the right track. All of the drivers had some rust to knock off driving these types of cars and the team got a lot of great experience.

“I love driving sports car and it makes me a better driver over in IndyCar as well.”