Rebellion Clash Ends Performance Tech Motorsports’ 100% 2017 Win Record

A collision with the #13 Rebellion Racing Oreca during the Motul Petit Le Mans last weekend denied the #38 Performance Tech Motorsports team a clean sweep of race wins in the Prototype Challenge class in 2017, with Bar1 Motorsports taking the final win in the category instead.

Kyle Masson was forced to pit with damage after the clash with the LMP2 machine, but despite the team working hard to repair the open-cockpit Oreca, they had far too much to do, and as a result Masson, James French and Patricio O’Ward were forced to settle for third in class.

Team Principal Brent O’Neill was naturally disappointed not to finish the season with a 100% record, but after the year they’ve had, they cannot be too downbeat, with the focus now turning to 2018 and a change of class thanks to the dissolving of the PC category.

“We’ve had a great year, and it’s a shame we got taken out the way we did,” said O’Neill on performancetechmotorsports.com. “But the guys battled back just like we always did in the past.

“They got the cars fixed and out there. We actually got five laps back once we were out on track with only three hours left in the race. You hate to end it like that, but that’s racing. You can’t control what other people do to you.

“We’re a little disappointed with it but it overall it was a good year. We ended the season on track and made it to the chequered flag. The guys all did terrific. The crew was perfect; they reacted quickly to the incident.

“Kyle, James and Pato all did an awesome job. We’re happy, we won the championship and we’re finishing on top. Now we can say goodbye to the PC car.”