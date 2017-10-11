Ricky and Jordan Taylor Celebrate 2017 Championship Triumph

The #10 Wayne Taylor Racing squad secured both the Driver and Team Championships during the Motul Petit Le Mans last weekend, although brothers Ricky and Jordan Taylor were unable to finish the 10-hour race at Road Atlanta.

The duo raced alongside former Verizon IndyCar Series champion Ryan Hunter-Reay but found themselves on the sidelines before two and a half hours were up after an issue with the drivetrain.

Despite the result in the season finale, five wins in the opening five races and two further podiums clinched the championship by nineteen points from the #31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac team, and the elder of the two brothers, Ricky Taylor,

“We are happy to win the driver and team championships for the whole season,” said Ricky Taylor. “The team and car had run flawlessly all year.

“The team did a great job all year. Everyone at Cadillac, Dallara and our sponsors at Konica Minolta all have a hand this championship. The five wins to start the season was great and especially winning the Rolex 24 and Sebring – the stuff all drivers dream about.”

Younger brother Jordan Taylor, who did not get to drive at Road Atlanta after the car was retired before he could get behind the wheel, was also naturally delighted to take the championship, with the run at the beginning of the season the catalyst.

Winning the Rolex 24 at Daytona alongside the now-retired Max Angelelli and Jeff Gordon got the year off to a perfect start, while the also triumphed alongside Alex Lynn at the Twelve Hours of Sebring. As a pair, the brothers then won the races at Long Beach, Circuit of the Americas and Belle Isle, whilst podiums came at Road America and Laguna Seca.

“Being with Ricky the past four years, we have been close to winning the championship,” said Jordan Taylor. “It means a lot to win it with family, and Max is like family, as well.

“We started the year strong with five straight wins. Add the victories at Daytona and Sebring, Ricky had all of those poles, and we won Long Beach, too. Winning at Detroit was great, as well. We are a family team. The crew is very close.

“We were the first ones to work with the Cadillac this year. For us to win the championship with Cadillac, the ECR (Earnhardt Childress Racing Engines) guys and Dallara in the first year of the DPi prototypes is special.

“For us to win the championship means a lot to everyone who developed the car, as well as our sponsor Konica Minolta.”