Ryan Dalziel: “We’re going to enjoy this one until Daytona”

Ryan Dalziel felt the victory of the #2 Tequila Patrón ESM at the Motul Petit Le Mans last weekend was well deserved, particularly as the car has experienced heartache previously that cost them a few victories.

The Scotsman partnered team owner Scott Sharp and the Porsche-backed Brendon Hartley for the ten-hour event at Road Atlanta, and took victory by 7.6 seconds from the #31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac, even coming through an alternator issue that cost them some time early in the race.

The #2 was aided by penalties to the sister #22 car, which cost ESM a possible one-two finish, and the #5 Mustang Sampling Cadillac, both for contact with other cars, but for Dalziel it was the perfect way to bring an end to the 2017 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season.

“In the four years I’ve been with Tequila Patrón ESM, we’ve had so many victories for the No. 2 car that have slipped away, and through nothing that we’ve done wrong,” said Dalziel.

“When we lost the lead in the pits from the alternator issue, I thought the race was over. Sometimes things are meant to work for you, and today was one of those days. For sure the No. 2 car needed it.

“I’m bummed Tequila Patrón ESM didn’t get a 1-2 finish. For sure the team earned it. Overall, this was a great way to end the season for Nissan NISMO, Ed Brown, and the whole team. We’re going to enjoy this one until Daytona.”