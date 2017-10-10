Senna Disappointed with Stewards after Petit Le Mans Penalty

Bruno Senna was disappointed with the stewards following their decision to penalise the #22 Tequila Patrón ESM Nissan DPi close to the end of the Motul Petit Le Mans last weekend, ending their chances of taking victory at Road Atlanta.

The Brazilian partnered Johannes van Overbeek and Luis Felipe Derani last weekend, and the #22 led 152 laps before the stewards penalised them with a drive-through penalty for forcing the #67 Ford GT of Ryan Briscoe off track with Derani behind the wheel after a restart with less than half an hour of the ten-hour endurance event remaining.

Senna was critical of the decision to restart the race with GT cars ahead of the Prototypes, especially when there were five cars fighting for overall victory at Road Atlanta, with the drive-through penalty relegating the #22 from the lead down to fourth at the chequered flag.

“I’m very disappointed with the decision of the officials,” said Senna. “It’s racing, and we’re fighting for the win.

“They decided to start the prototypes behind the GT cars. There are five cars fighting for the win, and contact was made. Our drive through was not deserved. They took our race.

“I’m disappointed for the crew. We drove a perfect race.”