Team Penske Announce Ricky Taylor as Final Full-Time 2018 IMSA Driver

After clinching the championship last weekend with his brother Jordan, Ricky Taylor will make the switch from his father’s Wayne Taylor Racing team to join Team Penske’s outfit in the 2018 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Taylor will partner Helio Castroneves in one of Penske’s Acura ARX-05 DPi’s in 2018, with Juan Pablo Montoya and Dane Cameron already confirmed in the second car, while Simon Pagenaud and Graham Rahal will join the team for the endurance races at Daytona and Sebring.

“It was a great experience getting a chance to test an IndyCar with Team Penske, but to get a call from Roger Penske offering the opportunity to drive one of his race cars full time – well, that’s a life-changing opportunity,” said Taylor.

“We have had a lot of success in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship the last few seasons with my dad’s team, including winning both the Rolex 24 at Daytona and the Championship this year.

“I’m definitely ready for the next challenge in my career and I couldn’t be more excited to join Team Penske and work with Helio, Juan and Dane to launch the new factory Acura effort and start winning with the ARX-05 in 2018.”

Team owner Roger Penske says the experience of Taylor will benefit the team’s first season back in full-time sportscar racing, and with Pagenaud and Rahal on board, feels that they have a strong line-up for the Rolex 24 at Daytona and the Twelve Hours of Sebring.

“Adding a champion sports car driver in Ricky will help our team grow and develop,” said Penske. “Ricky had a phenomenal season in 2017. He brings a great deal of sports car experience and his knowledge of the cars, the race tracks and the series overall will be a big benefit to our team.

“Having that experience, along with the winning pedigree of Helio, Juan and Dane, provides a great platform as we launch the Acura Team Penske program next season.

“When you add Simon and Graham for the endurances races, I feel like we have a strong lineup for Daytona and Sebring.”