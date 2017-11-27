2017 Ginetta GT4 Supercup: Season In Numbers

The 2017 Michelin Ginetta GT4 Supercup produced the seventh different champion in the championship’s history, with Callum Pointon emerged victorious following a hugely consistent campaign with now two-time champions HHC Motorsport.

The season would produce nine different podium finishers, of which eight visited the top step, while no less than nineteen drivers featured in the overall top ten as a number of drivers made their mark in a competitive 2017 campaign – a full statistical breakdown of which can be found here:

Race Wins

7 – Ben Green

4 – George Gamble

3 – Jack Mitchell

2 – Callum Pointon, Declan Jones, Tom Hibbert, Tom Roche

1 – Carl Boardley

Podium Finishes

14 – Pointon

13 – Green

10 – Mitchell

9 – Gamble

6 – Jones

5 – Boardley, Hibbert

4 – Roche

3 – Charlie Ladell

Top Six Finishes

19 – Pointon

16 – Green, Gamble

15 – Mitchell, Hibbert

14 – Jones

13 – Boardley

11 – Ladell

8 – Reece Somerfield

6 – Roche

2 – Seb Perez

1 – Adam Higgins, Colin White, Jac Constable

Top Ten Finishes

21 – Pointon, Gamble

20 – Ladelll, Hibbert

18 – Green, Jones

17 – Mitchell, Somerfield

15 – Boardley

12 – Perez

11 – White

10 – Constable

9 – Baker

6 – Higgins, Roche, Jack Minshaw

1 – Alexis Taylor, Ian Robinson, Dan Kirby

Am Class Wins

13 – Constable

9 – White

1 – Minshaw

Am Class Podiums

20 – White

18 – Constable

13 – Minshaw

6 – Kirby

4 – Robinson

3 – Taylor

2 – Baker, Toby Bearne

1 – David Brooks

Pole Positions

3 – Mitchell

2 – Gamble

1 – Boardley, Green, Jones

Top Three Qualifying Results

6 – Green, Mitchell

3 – Pointon, Boardley

2 – Jones, Gamble

1 – Hibbert, Roche

Top Six Qualifying Results

7 – Green

6 – Pointon, Mitchell, Jones, Gamble

5 – Boardley, Hibbert

4 – Ladell

2 – Roche

1 – Baker

Qualifying Average

1.83 – Mitchell

3.00 – Green

4.38 – Pointon

4.88 – Boardley

6.13 – Jones

6.38 – Hibbert, Gamble

7.38 – Ladell

10.38 – Somerfield

10.88 – Perez

11.50 – Constable

12.29 – Higgins

13.88 – Minshaw

14.75 – Robinson

14.88 – White

Races Led

9 – Green

6 – Gamble

4 – Mitchell

3 – Pointon, Hibbert

2 – Boardley, Roche, Somerfield, Jones

1 – Ladell

Laps Led

107 – Green

65 – Gamble

32 – Mitchell

30 – Hibbert

28 – Boardley

25 – Roche

23 – Jones

19 – Pointon

15 – Somerfield

2 – Ladell

Miles Led

216.03 – Green

108.64 – Gamble

68.28 – Boardley

65.55 – Hibbert

51.82 – Jones

51.67 – Roche

49.48 – Pointon

43.63 – Mitchell

19.66 – Somerfield

3.28 – Ladell

Fastest Laps

6 – Gamble, Mitchell

4 – Pointon

2 – Roche, Boardley

1 – Green, Hibbert, Jones

Places Gained From Grid Position

91 – White

86 – Constable

55 – Minshaw

46 – Robinson

44 – Brooks

41 – Gamble

39 – Kirby

36 – Jones

34 – Alexis Taylor

32 – Hibbert

30 – Somerfield

27 – Pointon, Ladell

23 – Boardley

22 – Higgins

20 – Green

19 – Andy Wilmot

17 – Mitchell

12 – Perez, Paul Taylor

Biggest Pro Class Points Haul From Triple-Header Weekend

96 – Pointon (Snetterton)

92 – Green (Brands GP)

89 – Mitchell (Brands GP)

88 – Roche (Donington Park), Gamble (Croft)

86 – Gamble (Brands Indy)

83 – Gamble (Silverstone)

82 – Green (Croft), Jones (Brands GP)

81 – Green (Rockingham)

80 – Pointon (Brands Indy)

Biggest Am Class Points Haul From Triple-Header Weekend

108 – Constable (Croft & Snetterton)

107 – White (Brands GP)

100 – Constable (Rockingham)

97 – White (Donington Park)

96 – White (Silverstone)

87 – Minshaw (Rockingham)

86 – Minshaw (Brands Indy)

84 – Constable (Donington Park)

Our full 2017 Michelin Ginetta GT4 Supercup season review can be read by clicking here.