2017 Ginetta GT4 Supercup: Season In Numbers

The 2017 Michelin Ginetta GT4 Supercup produced the seventh different champion in the championship’s history, with Callum Pointon emerged victorious following a hugely consistent campaign with now two-time champions HHC Motorsport.
The season would produce nine different podium finishers, of which eight visited the top step, while no less than nineteen drivers featured in the overall top ten as a number of drivers made their mark in a competitive 2017 campaign – a full statistical breakdown of which can be found here:
Race Wins
7 – Ben Green
4 – George Gamble
3 – Jack Mitchell
2 – Callum Pointon, Declan Jones, Tom Hibbert, Tom Roche
1 – Carl Boardley
Podium Finishes
14 – Pointon
13 – Green
10 – Mitchell
9 – Gamble
6 – Jones
5 – Boardley, Hibbert
4 – Roche
3 – Charlie Ladell
Top Six Finishes
19 – Pointon
16 – Green, Gamble
15 – Mitchell, Hibbert
14 – Jones
13 – Boardley
11 – Ladell
8 – Reece Somerfield
6 – Roche
2 – Seb Perez
1 – Adam Higgins, Colin White, Jac Constable
Top Ten Finishes
21 – Pointon, Gamble
20 – Ladelll, Hibbert
18 – Green, Jones
17 – Mitchell, Somerfield
15 – Boardley
12 – Perez
11 – White
10 – Constable
9 – Baker
6 – Higgins, Roche, Jack Minshaw
1 – Alexis Taylor, Ian Robinson, Dan Kirby
Am Class Wins
13 – Constable
9 – White
1 – Minshaw
Am Class Podiums
20 – White
18 – Constable
13 – Minshaw
6 – Kirby
4 – Robinson
3 – Taylor
2 – Baker, Toby Bearne
1 – David Brooks
Pole Positions
3 – Mitchell
2 – Gamble
1 – Boardley, Green, Jones
Top Three Qualifying Results
6 – Green, Mitchell
3 – Pointon, Boardley
2 – Jones, Gamble
1 – Hibbert, Roche
Top Six Qualifying Results
7 – Green
6 – Pointon, Mitchell, Jones, Gamble
5 – Boardley, Hibbert
4 – Ladell
2 – Roche
1 – Baker
Qualifying Average
1.83 – Mitchell
3.00 – Green
4.38 – Pointon
4.88 – Boardley
6.13 – Jones
6.38 – Hibbert, Gamble
7.38 – Ladell
10.38 – Somerfield
10.88 – Perez
11.50 – Constable
12.29 – Higgins
13.88 – Minshaw
14.75 – Robinson
14.88 – White
Races Led
9 – Green
6 – Gamble
4 – Mitchell
3 – Pointon, Hibbert
2 – Boardley, Roche, Somerfield, Jones
1 – Ladell
Laps Led
107 – Green
65 – Gamble
32 – Mitchell
30 – Hibbert
28 – Boardley
25 – Roche
23 – Jones
19 – Pointon
15 – Somerfield
2 – Ladell
Miles Led
216.03 – Green
108.64 – Gamble
68.28 – Boardley
65.55 – Hibbert
51.82 – Jones
51.67 – Roche
49.48 – Pointon
43.63 – Mitchell
19.66 – Somerfield
3.28 – Ladell
Fastest Laps
6 – Gamble, Mitchell
4 – Pointon
2 – Roche, Boardley
1 – Green, Hibbert, Jones
Places Gained From Grid Position
91 – White
86 – Constable
55 – Minshaw
46 – Robinson
44 – Brooks
41 – Gamble
39 – Kirby
36 – Jones
34 – Alexis Taylor
32 – Hibbert
30 – Somerfield
27 – Pointon, Ladell
23 – Boardley
22 – Higgins
20 – Green
19 – Andy Wilmot
17 – Mitchell
12 – Perez, Paul Taylor
Biggest Pro Class Points Haul From Triple-Header Weekend
96 – Pointon (Snetterton)
92 – Green (Brands GP)
89 – Mitchell (Brands GP)
88 – Roche (Donington Park), Gamble (Croft)
86 – Gamble (Brands Indy)
83 – Gamble (Silverstone)
82 – Green (Croft), Jones (Brands GP)
81 – Green (Rockingham)
80 – Pointon (Brands Indy)
Biggest Am Class Points Haul From Triple-Header Weekend
108 – Constable (Croft & Snetterton)
107 – White (Brands GP)
100 – Constable (Rockingham)
97 – White (Donington Park)
96 – White (Silverstone)
87 – Minshaw (Rockingham)
86 – Minshaw (Brands Indy)
84 – Constable (Donington Park)
