Alex Job Racing announces end of professional racing programme

Alex Job Racing is to shut down its professional racing operations as it moves to focus on historic restoration and competition.

The iconic team was formed back in 1995 and has taken over 70 class wins including two at the Rolex 24 at Daytona, two at 24 Hours of Le Mans and an impressive ten at the Sebring 12 Hours.

Over the 28 years the team have won five GT championships, while amassing 48 pole positions and 106 podium finishes along the way.

“We have had a great run in professional racing,” said team owner Alex Job. “Together with my wife Holly we built a close-knit racing team from basically our garage at home.

“We went from running a Porsche 911 in SCCA enduro to winning the 12 hours of Sebring race ten times as both a Porsche factory team and an independent operation.

“A great line-up of drivers has driven our cars to wins at Le Mans and Daytona all backed-up by a great team of mechanics who really became our extended family over the years.”

While the name retires from professional racing, the staff will continue as the work on restoring and running historical cars.

“We have a few projects that are underway and I have a dedicated staff of people who want to continue to rebuild the past,” Job continued. “I am proud of the restorations we have completed so far.

“It is rewarding to see the transformation of the cars when they arrive in our shop and we restore them and then the reaction from the owner when we deliver them fully restored and ready hit the track again.”