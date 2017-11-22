BESA Group confirmed as first Renault TCR customers

Vukovic Motorsport have announced the first sale of their new Renault Megane TCR car as German-based team BESA Group prepare to take order of 2 cars ahead of the 2018 season.

The team has previously competed in the Mini Cup Challenge and it would appear likely that they will enter their pair of cars into the ADAC TCR Germany series.

“I am a true fan of what Milenko Vuković is putting on the market and the Mégane TCR is exactly what I was looking for,” said Franjo Kovač, CEO and owner of the BESA Group, “I want my team to perform at the very front and I do not want to make any compromises on quality and performance. I am absolutely convinced that the Mégane TCR will establish itself as one of the top reference in the category.”

Swiss-based Vukovic Motorsport began work on the Renault TCR car with authorisation from the Renault-factory earlier in the year, with the chassis completed in late-August before development focused on the 1.8-litre engine alongside Liechtenstein-based Lehmann Motorentechnik and technical partner BOSCH Motorsport.

“I am very proud to see how well the Mégane TCR is being received,” spoke Milenko Vuković proudly. “With the engine almost ready to come in the car, I now have all the elements in place to move forward. We have already started building further chassis while at the same time, we are preparing for our intensive winter testing programme.”

Vukovic’s Megane is currently on sale in full sprint specification at €130,000, the price cap for TCR cars, with the 2 cars purchased by Kovač set to go on display at the Essen Motorshow in the Netherlands on the 1-10 December. The Renault marks the twelfth car built to TCR regulations, with a thirteenth model expected to be revealed within the near future.