Callum Ilott: “It was a good race, even quite relaxing at the end”

Callum Ilott admitted it was a relaxing conclusion to the Qualifying Race around the streets of Macau as he took victory by a comfortable 7.957 seconds on Saturday.

The SJM Theodore Racing by Prema driver started third and moved up to second at the start thanks to the slow getaway from fellow Briton Lando Norris, before making a bold pass on polesitter Joel Eriksson on the seventh lap of ten at the high speed kink at Mandarin to take the lead, having made an unsuccessful move on the Swede at Lisboa two laps beforehand.

From there on, the Ferrari Driver Academy star was in total control, and now hopes to convert this win, and subsequent pole position for the Macau Grand Prix, into a victory in the prestigious event on Sunday.

“We started quite strong, as I got second from third which was not too bad,” said Ilott. “Then in the middle of the race, I had a good pace and I got past Joel for P1 and after that, I managed to pull away.

“It was a good race, even quite relaxing at the end. I’m really happy with the result. Thank you SJM Theodore Racing by Prema, they did a great job and it should be good for tomorrow too.”