DS Virgin launch DSV-03

DS Virgin Racing have launched their car for the 2017-18 season.

The DSV-03 is an enhanced version of last year’s car, and includes an upgraded software system.

They also head into the season with a new driver line-up, with Alex Lynn joining long-term driver Sam Bird.

Team Principal Alex Tai said that he had high hopes for his all-British driver pairing, and that he was hoping to keep the team’s record for winning in every season of Formula E do far.

“As one of only three teams to have won in every season, for sure, our aim is to continue our winning ways into season four,” Tai said.

“We have two very strong drivers in Sam and Alex, a quick car and a fantastic, experienced team, so we have all the elements needed to make a real impact in Hong Kong and beyond.”

For Lynn this will be his first full season, although he has driven for the team before when he filled in for Jose Maria Lopez at the New York ePrix.

Lynn said that preparations for the new season were going well, and that he was looking to learn from the experience of team-mate Bird.

Lynn said, “It’s an amazing opportunity and one I can’t wait to grasp and showcase what I can do.

“Preparations have gone really well, from testing and simulator work through to fitness. With DS Virgin Racing, I know I have a great team behind me and a very experienced team-mate alongside me, so I can’t wait to go racing.”

Bird meanwhile said he was hopeful of getting off to a better start this season after finishing strongly last year.

“It’s great to start the season in such an iconic city as Hong Kong, and we’re looking forward to seeing the DSV-03 back on track.

“We achieved very positive pre-season testing results and this year, we will be able to start the season on the front foot, which is crucial when aiming for the win.”

The 2017-18 season gets underway in Hong Kong on the second of December.