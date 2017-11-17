Formula 3Macau Grand Prix

Eriksson Denies Norris Macau Pole as Euro F3 Front Runners Star

Credit: ID

Joel Eriksson denied Lando Norris pole position for the Qualifying race at the Macau Grand Prix by the narrowest of margins as the top four from the 2017 FIA European Formula 3 Championship locked out the top four places on the grid.

Despite another four red flags, Eriksson took pole for his Motopark with VEB squad with a best lap of 2:10.720s, just 0.024 seconds ahead of Norris, who had taken provisional pole position during Thursday’s first session.

The early pace was set by Red Bull Junior Daniel Ticktum but when drivers switched to new tyres, the Briton slipped to sixth, as SJM Theodore Racing by Prema drivers Callum Ilott and Maximilian Günther locked out the second row of the grid, with Ferdinand Habsburg also jumping up the order into fifth for Carlin.

A lap from Norris put the McLaren Formula 1 Team junior to the top of the leaderboard with seventeen minutes remaining, but it was not long before Eriksson responded, and he will lead the field away on Saturday.

Mick Schumacher put in a strong run to qualify seventh for SJM Theodore Racing by Prema ahead of the leading Japanese Formula 3 runner in Yuhi Sekiguchi of B-MAX Racing, while Sergio Sette Câmara of Motopark and Guan Yu Zhou of SJM Theodore Racing by Prema completed the top ten.

The first red flag was caused early on when Jehan Daruvala crashed for the second consecutive day, this time in the mountain section of the legendary circuit, while Sette Câmara also found the barriers for a second time in as many days at Fisherman’s Bend.

Zhou crashed out with five minutes remaining to cause the third red flag, whilst the session ended with the red flags flying once more as Sekiguchi crashed at the final turn.

Macau Grand Prix Qualifying 2 Result

POSNO.DRIVERNATTEAMTIME
115Joel ErikssonSWEMotopark with VEB2:10.720
21Lando NorrisGBRCarlin2:10.744
37Callum IlottGBRSJM Theodore Racing by Prema2:10.810
49Maximilian GuntherGERSJM Theodore Racing by Prema2:11.156
53Ferdinand HabsburgAUTCarlin2:11.245
618Daniel TicktumGBRMotopark with VEB2:11.437
710Mick SchumacherGERSJM Theodore Racing by Prema2:11.483
822Yuhi SekiguchiJAPB-MAX Racing Team2:11.559
919Sergio Sette CamaraBRZMotopark with VEB2:11.569
108Guan Yu ZhouCHNSJM Theodore Racing by Prema2:11.781
115Sacha FenestrazFRACarlin2:11.880
1216Tadasuke MakinoJAPMotopark with VEB2:11.929
1326Pedro PiquetBRZVan Amersfoort Racing2:12.050
146Devlin DeFrancescoCANCarlin2:12.349
1517Marino SatoJAPMotopark with VEB2:12.558
1621Kenta YamashitaJAPB-MAX Racing Team2:12.563
1725Ralf AronESTVan Amersfoort Racing2:12.644
1811Sho TsuboiJAPTOM's2:13.604
192Jehan DaruvalaINDCarlin2:13.710
2012Ritomo MiyataJAPTOM's2:13.721
2120Alex PalouESPThreeBond Racing with Drago Corse2:13.863

