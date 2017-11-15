GAINSCO/Bob Stallings Racing closes racing team ahead of 2018 season

GAINSCO/Bob Stallings Racing has decided to close the doors on its racing team and become a corporate sponsor in the future, meaning driver Jon Fogarty and the rest of the Pirelli World Challenge series outfit will be looking for new employment in 2018.

The team has taken two championships, sixteen victories and thirty-one pole positions since its inception in 2001, and the GAINSCO/Bob Stallings name has been linked to drivers such as Fogarty and Alex Gurney, NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson and former IndyCar champion Jimmy Vasser, amongst others.

“I am very excited about the potential to continue the heritage of the GAINSCO/Bob Stallings Racing program,” said team owner Bob Stallings. “It’s hard not to be humbled by the opportunity to work with so many championship drivers and crew members on this epic journey we have all been part of.

“Many special relationships have come out the GAINSCO program. Terry Wilbert, our Team Manager of 12 years, Kyle Brannan and John Ward, two of the best Racing Engineers in the business and all the team members who made our racing so fun and successful will be friends forever.

“In addition, Jim Lutz and Mark Kent of GM Racing who were so supportive of our championship run in The Rolex Series and Nick Lester of Porsche Motorsports North America have been invaluable friends and partners of our team for many years and hopefully in the years to come.

“And last, but certainly not least, Jon Fogarty and Alex Gurney. One of the most accomplished All-American Sports Car driving team seen in racing. Fast, smart, unselfish and both Champions, Jon and Alex were the magic sauce that made the team so special. They both are like sons to me and I cherish our special personal friendships.”