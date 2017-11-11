Jewiss Leads Strong Entry Into 2017 Ginetta Junior Winter Series

Reigning Rookie Cup champion Kiern Jewiss leads a talented entry into the 2017 Ginetta Junior Championship Winter Series at Brands Hatch next weekend (18/19 November).

The battle to succeed Jamie Caroline, Stuart Middleton and Sebastian Priaulx as a Winter Series champion has attracted a sixteen car entry for the four race mini-series around the Indy circuit.

Jewiss will be aiming to win the Winter crown with Douglas Motorsport to cap off a stunning maiden campaign, which featured twelve overall podium finishes including a win at Knockhill.

He will come up against two of the other leading Rookies from 2017, with eight-time class podium finisher Ruben Del Sarte joining him at Douglas and outgoing scholar Adam Smalley heading to Elite Motorsport.

Elite are putting in an eight car entry, with James Hedley and Louis Foster returning after strong spells at the end to 2017, alongside debutants Brandon Martland, Tom Emson and Jenson Butterfield.

Finley Green and Greg Johnson are fellow returnees from the 2017 grid in the Elite camp, while Tom Canning makes the switch to TCR after a strong debut season that featured a handful of Rookie class podium finishes.

Canning will be joined at TCR by debutants Sam Neary and Conner David, while Ethan Hawkey follows in the footsteps of his sister Esmee as he enters the series for the first time with Douglas.

Gordon Mutch will compete with Fox Motorsport after winning his spot on the grid through a scholarship competition with the team, while privateer Ben O’Hare completes the entry.

The champion will receive half price entry into the 2018 Ginetta Junior Championship or the Ginetta GT5 Challenge, while there are other prizes for second and third overall, the top Rookie and the “Hard Charger” award for most positions gained over the races.