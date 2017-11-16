Formula 3Macau Grand Prix

Lando Norris on Provisional Pole for Macau Grand Prix

Credit: Carlin Motorsport

Lando Norris put in a storming lap to take provisional pole position for the Macau Grand Prix on Thursday, with the Briton putting his Carlin Motorsport machine on top by more than nine-tenths of a second.

In a session halted four times by red flags – the final one causing the session to be prematurely ended – Norris – who was late arriving in Macau thanks to his presence being needed by his McLaren Honda Formula 1 Team employers to run a tyre test in Brazil that was ultimately cancelled on safety concerns – set a best time of 2:11.570s, although he did his lap with two new tyres, whereas some of his likely rivals this weekend completed their fastest laps on older tyres.

Norris’ closest rival ended up being Van Amersfoort Racing’s Pedro Piquet, but he was 0.912 seconds back, while Maximilian Günther of SJM Theodore Racing by Prema was third, 1.049 seconds off the pace.

Motopark with VEB duo Daniel Ticktum and Joel Eriksson were fourth and fifth respectively, ahead of Japanese racer Yuhi Sekiguchi of B-MAX Racing and SJM Theodore Racing by Prema’s Callum Ilott.

Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 champion Sacha Fenestraz ended eighth for Carlin Motorsport, while Sergio Sette Câmara and Guan Yu Zhou completed the top ten.

The first of the four red flags was caused when Dragon (Ryuji Kumita) crashed at San Francisco Bend, while Alex Palou hit the wall at Paiol not long after the session resumed to caused the second, but the biggest hit was for Sette Câmara, who crashed at Fishermen’s Bend and caused a stoppage that lasted almost an hour while the barriers were repaired.

Another crash at San Francisco Bend, this time for Jehan Daruvala, ended the session, but all twenty-two drivers will get another opportunity on Friday to Qualify, ahead of Saturday’s Qualifying Race and the Macau Grand Prix on Sunday.

Macau Grand Prix Qualifying 1 Result

POSNO.DRIVERNATTEAMTIME
11Lando NorrisGBRCarlin2:11.570
226Pedro PiquetBRZVan Amersfoort Racing2:12.482
39Maximilian GuntherGERSJM Theodore Racing by Prema2:12.619
418Daniel TicktumGBRMotopark with VEB2:13.317
515Joel ErikssonSWEMotopark with VEB2:13.637
622Yuhi SekiguchiJAPB-MAX Racing Team2:13.683
77Callum IlottGBRSJM Theodore Racing by Prema2:13.739
85Sacha FenestrazFRACarlin2:13.818
919Sergio Sette CamaraBRZMotopark with VEB2:13.884
108Guan Yu ZhouCHNSJM Theodore Racing by Prema2:14.055
1121Kenta YamashitaJAPB-MAX Racing Team2:14.281
1225Ralf AronESTVan Amersfoort Racing2:14.347
1310Mick SchumacherGERSJM Theodore Racing by Prema2:14.608
1416Tadasuke MakinoJAPMotopark with VEB2:14.670
153Ferdinand HabsburgAUTCarlin2:14.688
162Jehan DaruvalaINDCarlin2:14.868
1711Sho TsuboiJAPTOM's2:15.085
1817Marino SatoJAPMotopark with VEB2:15.416
196Devlin DeFrancescoCANCarlin2:15.977
2012Ritomo MiyataJAPTOM's2:17.482
2120Alex PalouESPThreeBond Racing with Drago Corse2:17.992
2223DragonJAPB-MAX Racing TeamNo Time

Related Posts