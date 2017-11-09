Nasr and Cipriani complete 80 laps of LMP2 testing at Le Castellet

The Cetilar Villorba Corse team headed to Le Castellet yesterday with their Dallara P217 Gibson, putting in over 300 miles of testing at the hands of Giuseppe Cipriani and Felipe Nasr.

The Italian and Brazilian drivers shared the LMP2 prototype for the first time during the 80 lap test session, working alongside team principal Raimondo Amadio.

“Data and results we gathered are very positive and we are happy with the drivers’ job.” said Amadio. “We did well both on distance covered and reliability and we are surprised by the level of competitiveness that Cipriani was able to show and by how quickly Nasr did settle in the team”.

Ex-Formula 1 driver Nasr was happy to be back behind the wheel again and is looking forward to a rewarding future with the Italian team,“It was great to be back in an Italian team.” said the Brazilian.

“I found a pleasant and very professional environment, their excellent debut at the 24 Hours of Le Mans was not a coincidence. I knew that Dallara was fast, I found the Gibson engine very powerful and also the relationship with Cipriani started very well.

“It would be a pleasure to continue this new all-Italian chapter in my career”. he added.