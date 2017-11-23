Norris Would Relish Macau Grand Prix Return in 2018

Lando Norris would welcome another opportunity to race in the Macau Grand Prix in 2018, should the chance present itself, as he came away from this years race disappointed not to have won.

The British racer ended his 2017 on-track Formula 3 activities with a second place finish for Carlin in the main race on Sunday, finishing just behind fellow Briton Daniel Ticktum, but he would relish the opportunity to go one better should Macau not get in the way of his 2018 racing schedule.

“I want to come back,” said Norris to Motorsport.com. “I think most drivers, they want to come back next year.

“Next year is a long way away and it will be different drivers in it next year, so it is hard to say if I will come back. But it is something I want to do.”

Norris feels his preparations for this year’s event were not as focused as they should have been, particularly with the test with his McLaren Honda Formula 1 Team delaying his arrival in Macau, and although he is not using that as an excuse, should he return, he knows he will need to focus more next time around.

“I came to Macau to win, and in some ways I didn’t prepare for it as much as I should have done and maybe I could have done – because I had focuses on other things,” said Norris.

“It was all a bit of a rush in the end to make FP1, and I was always slightly on the back foot. But I am not going to use it as an excuse.

“There is no reason I shouldn’t have won, I think we just didn’t put it all together as well as we should have done or could have done. But ending second I think is not too bad.”