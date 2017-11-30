“The pace was pretty good” – Lando Norris

McLaren Honda Formula 1 Team reserve driver Lando Norris has expressed his delight at a trouble-free run in the second and final day of Pirelli tyre testing in Abu Dhabi.

The current European Formula 3 champion completed 118 laps, the same as fastest man Sebastian Vettel, ending the day twelfth fastest out of 14 runners with a best time of 1 minute 41.714 seconds.

Despite the tiring schedule, Norris said that the day felt “positive”.

“It’s been a really good day.” said the 18-year-old.

“I’m pretty tired after 118 laps, but it’s all been positive and it feels good to get as many laps as I did under my belt. We got through everything that we needed to and didn’t have any issues.”

The session saw Norris complete his first long runs in the McLaren car, despite having taken part in the in-season Hungary test back in August. The Brit was scheduled to run at Interlagos two weeks ago, but for the test to be cancelled due to security threats.

“It was my first time doing some proper long runs in the car, which has helped me get a better feeling inside the cockpit compared to the Hungary test, as well as learn more about the car and the tyres. The

pace was pretty good as well.”

Having been confirmed as McLaren official third driver for the 2018 season, the Bristolian is looking to push on over the next 12 months as he searches to add the 2018 FIA Formula 2 title to his rich trophy cabinet with Carlin Racing.

“All in all, it’s given me really good experience and I feel very positive about how the day has gone. I’m happy, my engineers are happy, I’ve learned what I needed to learn, improved throughout the day and

really enjoyed it.”

“Now that my role as reserve driver has been confirmed for 2018, I’m looking forward to working with the team over the winter to help support them with the development of the new car in preparation for next year.”