Potential UK Return for DTM in 2018

A British race could return to the DTM Series calendar next year, as part of an expanded 10-round series.

The DTM has not held a round in the UK since 2013 when they visited the Brands Hatch Indy circuit.

When he took over as ITR chairman Gerhard Berger was particularly keen on bringing the DTM back to the UK, in a push to get more “old-school” tracks on the calendar as well as secure the interests of the series outside of just Germany.

It is believed that the race in Britain has been provisionally scheduled for the weekend of 21-22 April, making it the 2018 season opener.

However it is currently unknown whether Brands Hatch or Donington, which last hosted DTM in 2003, will be the host of the event. Although any return to Brands would be at the full GP circuit rather than the Indy layout.

As well Italy is also in line for a DTM return for the first time since 2010 when Adria last hosted a race. Misano appears to be the favoured venue with the intention of giving it the 11-12 August weekend to try and attract holidaying Germans in the area.

Of the venues that appeared on the 2017 calendar, only Moscow Raceway will be dropped. The series will return to the Lausitzring after an agreement was made between the series and DEKRA to lease out the circuit.

The Norisring, Zandvoort, the Nurburgring, the Red Bull Ring and the Hungaroring all remain with Hockenheim hosting the season finale as tradition.