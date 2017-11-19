SPV Racing Announced as First Team to Join Electric GT Grid

SPV Racing is set to compete in Electric GT for the 2018 season, and will run two of Tesla’s Model S EGT P100D race cars supplied by the manufacturer.

SPV Racing is no stranger to motorsports, having already competed in the European LeMans Series and Le Mans Cup, and is now looking to transfer its experience into electric-racing.

Sporting veteran GT racer Alvaro Fontes, as well as up and coming driver Javier Martinez from single-seaters, the team will enter the season with a wealth of experience and talent among its drivers.

Alongside running two race cars in the series’ main category, SPV Racing will also enter into Electric GT’s suporting category, eSports.

Electric GT CEO, Mark Gemmell, said: “This is a significant step forward for Electric GT as we prepare for our first season in 2018. We are delighted to welcome SPV Racing to the EGT family. Since our first introductions, SPV Racing has hit the ground running and we have enjoyed working with people who are as eager and excited to go racing as we are.”

“We are pleased to see SPV also putting forward such a strong line-up of development drivers as they prepare for their electric racing debut. Lars and Raul with their team have acknowledged the steep learning curve that their entry into electric racing will bring and they have selected excellent drivers to assist them.”

SPV Racting Team Manager, Lars Lindberg, commented: “We are so proud to be the first team to officially announce our entry to the Electric GT Championship. We are excited by this new chapter for our team as we take on the challenge of racing with electric power.”

“From a pure racing side, with the Tesla we have a lot to learn so we are proud that we have such a strong line-up of drivers to assist with our development on and off the track. We believe that we are putting our best foot forward and hope to make a strong start in our first season.”

“We’re proud of the experience in our team, having raced all over the world in multiple categories. We are also looking forward to using Electric GT as an opportunity to develop new racing talent and we believe that the eSports Championship will be a good testing ground for racing stars of the future.”