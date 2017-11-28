TCR UK Taster Day to Take Place at Brands Hatch This Week

TCR UK is set to put on a taster day at Brands Hatch on Wednesday ahead of the inaugural 2018 season, with multiple drivers and manufacturers confirmed.

Previously announced with a booking deadline of 17 November, the event will give interested drivers a chance to try TCR machinery and learn more about them.

Volkswagen Motorsport is set to bring 2017 TCR International drivers’ champion Jean-Karl Vernay to talk about their Golf GTI, while Gabriele Tarquini has been confirmed with Hyundai Motorsport.

Romeo Ferraris, Audi Sport Customer Racing, J.A.S Motorsport, Kissling Motorsport and SEAT Sport were all confirmed to be attending and running car in early November.

Motorbase Performance, who earlier ran a test in November at Snetterton with Luke Davenport, will also be available during the day along with Rory Butcher.

The launch of the TCR UK championship is set to take place at Silverstone on 6 March, with the afternoon set as a pre-season test for the teams and drivers. The end of March will see the first round of the championship take place, also at Silverstone.