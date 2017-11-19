Ticktum Wins Macau Grand Prix after Leaders Crash at Final Turn

Daniel Ticktum secured his biggest victory of his career as he won the Macau Grand Prix on Sunday, but after both Sergio Sette Câmara and Ferdinand Habsburg crashed out at the final corner whilst battling for the lead.

Habsburg had closed the gap on long-time leader Sette Câmara and was right on his tail heading into the final lap, and they ran side by side heading down the long straight towards Lisboa, only for the Brazilian to remain ahead.

The Austrian did not give up, and heading into the final turn, attempted to go around the outside of the Motopark with VEB driver at the final turn. It looked as though Habsburg had got the job done but he found himself running out of space on the outside of the turn, which left him hitting the wall and damaging his front left suspension.

Sette Câmara in turn lost control of his car and slammed into the tyre wall, which left Ticktum to inherit the lead for the final dash to the line ahead of fellow Briton Lando Norris.

The decisive move that ultimately gave Ticktum the win came on the penultimate lap, when he came out on an aggressive four-wide battle into Lisboa against Norris, Maximilian Günther and Ralf Aron, and when Habsburg and Sette Câmara crashed, he was in prime position to capitalise.

Aron claimed the final spot on the podium for Van Amersfoort Racing ahead of the hobbled Habsburg, with Günther fifth for SJM Theodore Racing with Prema ahead of Pedro Piquet of Van Amersfoort Racing, while Sacha Fenestraz, the 2017 Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 series champion, claimed seventh for Carlin ahead of Guan Yu Zhou, Tadasuke Makino and Jehan Daruvala.

The race started with Callum Ilott on pole position ahead of Joel Eriksson, but both drivers were out of contention early after colliding on the straight towards Lisboa, which left Eriksson parked on San Francisco Hill and Ilott in the pits for repairs.

Eriksson’s car caused the second full course yellow of the day after Marino Sato crashed out at the kink before Fishermen’s Bend, but with the Swede’s car in a dangerous position, the full safety car was then deployed.

But ultimately, the intense battle for the lead into the final corner where both Habsburg and Sette Câmara were on the edge, coupled with the aggressiveness of Ticktum gave the Briton a career boost, and those that oversee the Red Bull Junior programme will be delighted to see their colours in victory lane.

Macau Grand Prix Race Result