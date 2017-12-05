34 Drivers Get a Taste of TCR UK at Brands Hatch

34 drivers tested TCR UK machinery at a taster day ran by the championship last week at Brands Hatch ahead of the inaugural season.

2017 British Touring Car Championship champion Ashley Sutton in a Honda Civic TCR car ran by Pyro Motorsport. Mike Bushell, who won the 2017 Renault UK Clio Cup with the team, also tested on the day alongside Sutton.

BTCC’s Motorbase Performance ran just one Volkswagen Golf GTI at the event, which was tested by Rory Butcher. The team also tested with Luke Davenport at Snetterton, his first time back on track since being injured in June during a BTCC race.

Brisky Racing, who will field a three-car team in TCR UK, had Adam Hatfield and Mike Epps test their car.

Romeo Ferraris, Hyundai Motorsport and VAG Motorsport Customer Service were also at Brands Hatch to give drivers a chance to try their machines. VAG Motorsport had 2017 TCR International champion Jean-Karl Vernay tutoring testers, while the experienced Gabriele Tarquini was present with Hyundai Motorsport.

Carl Swift will be entering the championship as a privateer, and tested his SEAT Leon throughout the taster day.