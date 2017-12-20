British GT Champions Join Ginetta Young Driver Programme

Reigning British GT4 champions Will Tregurtha and Stuart Middleton have been selected by Ginetta as the latest drivers to join the Yorkshire marque’s Young Driver Programme.

The teenage duo became the youngest pairing in history to win the British GT4 title, continuing their successful rise up the ranks in Ginetta machinery.

Middleton, 18, won the Ginetta Junior Scholarship for 2015 and went on to mount a title challenge the following season, just missing out to eventual champion Tregurtha, 17.

The pair them teamed up at HHC Motorsport for their maiden British GT campaign and went on to win the title with seven podiums including three wins in their Ginetta G55 GT4.

As part of the Young Driver Programme, both drivers will be supported throughout 2018 and offered the chance to participate in developments roles with Ginetta.

Alongside testing and shakedown opportunities, the duo will be used as instructors at Ginetta’s private test track, Blyton Park, and will also act as brand ambassadors.

“I am delighted to see Stuart and Will as the latest additions to our Ginetta Young Driver Programme,” said Ash Gallagher, Ginetta’s Motorsport Manager.

“Both drivers have come through the Ginetta motorsport ladder, having started their car racing careers at our Junior scholarship, before joining the Junior championship itself.

“They are an excellent example of how great a training platform the Junior Championship is for a future in GT racing.

“The Young Driver Programme seeks to support talent as they forge a career in the sport, and I am sure there is a bright future ahead for both of them.”

Launched in January, the Young Driver Programme has also featured the likes of Jordan Sanders, Sennan Fielding, Parker Chase and Harry Gottsacker.