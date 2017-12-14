Cetilar Villorba Corse set to release “Our Le Mans” documentary

Italian sportscar team Cetilar Villorba Corse are releasing a documentary surrounding their debut at the 2017 24 Hours of Le Mans next week which will be available for free online at www.cetilarvillorbacorse.com/film.

Directed by Nico Fulciniti of JOBDV/Studio, “Our Le Mans” follows the team led by Raimondo Amadio to an extraordinary ninth place overall (seventh in the LMP2 class) with Roberto Lacorte, Giorgio Sernagiotto and Andrea Belicchi on the Dallara P217 Gibson.

The latest film from the team follows up the previous “Road to Le Mans” which was released in April showing the evolution of the Cetilar Villorba Corse project from the start through to the confirmation of their entry to their first endurance classic.

“Our Le Mans” will be distributed in Italian with English subtitles also on the major social networks (Youtube, Vimeo and Facebook), a download will also be available.