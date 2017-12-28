Champion Drivers Eyeing Title Repeat as Corvette Racing Hits Twenty

Defending GT Le Mans class champions Antonio Garcia and Jan Magnussen will return to the #3 Corvette Racing machine in 2018 eyeing up another IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship title for the Chevrolet outfit in what will be the twentieth year of competition for the outfit.

The Spaniard and the Dane came out on top in 2017 in a highly competitive GTLM class, finishing seventeen points clear of the #25 BMW Team RLL entry of Bill Auberlen and Alexander Sims, and Garcia says the experience of last season will aid them as they fight for the championship again in 2018.

“I am very happy to return with Corvette Racing for 2018,” said Garcia. “It is always a big challenge fighting with our competition in GTLM, and no doubt it will be more difficult again next season.

“We just need to keep doing what we did in 2017 – four race wins for our program and another GTLM Championship with great support from Team Chevy.

“We learned a lot this past year on how to maximize our results, win races and win championships. For sure, the same teams and cars we battled last year also will have learned and come back strong.

“As a team, we have to continue to be smarter to stay out front. That has been the best thing about Corvette Racing over the years, and I hope we can do it again in 2018.”

Magnussen, who alongside Garcia has achieved ten wins for Corvette Racing across the past four seasons in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, says continuing with the same line-up for a seventh consecutive season is one of Corvette Racing’s strengths, and he remains proud to be part of the line-up heading into 2018.

“It’s always a privilege being with Corvette Racing,” said Magnussen. “One of the strongest and most valuable aspects of our program is the continuity we have.

“It plays a massive role in the team’s success – on the engineering side, on the crew side and on the driver side. This makes things so much easier when we all know our strengths and weaknesses. We can work to that.

“There are no unknown quantities. To continue to be a part of this team is a great honour. This is a fantastic group, and I’m very proud to be part of it. ”