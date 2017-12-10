Chris Atkinson Blog: End of season wrap

This season has been exactly what you would expect from Red Bull Global Rallycross; intense, action packed, full of ups and downs and over in a flash. It’s crazy to sit here and already look back at my first year and see what we have achieved, but to also look forward to many goals we still want to accomplish.

This has been a year when a small team from Vermont has gone and taken it to a global motorsport player. Although we didn’t beat them, the progress that was made is building the foundation of future success. For me rallycross is the most challenging and demanding forms of motorsports for the guys and girls behind the scenes. Trying to improve and make changes during a season makes it that much harder.

Although that elusive victory was never achieved, the direction found and progress that the team made stands out as the highlight. Personally for me some of the best moments have been recoveries made out of bad days. To come from the back of the grid in the Seattle 2 final to 4th, was almost more satisfying than the podium the day before.

I have had to learn rallycross in the deep end and not without mistakes, but I have enjoyed the challenge and am excited to know that there is still a lot to learn and more improvements to be made.

After a couple of weeks off, I already can’t wait for next year to start. rallycross is addictive as are rallycross cars, it’s exciting and raw, and the cars demand your full concentration all of the time. What a great sport to be a part of…

A big thanks to all the Subaru fans that came and supported us at events this year, you guys and girls are LEGENDS! Also to Vermont Sportscar and Subaru of America for the commitment and support to both rally and rsllycross, the heart of the Subaru brand.

Lets send it big in 2018!