PREVIEW: 2024 FIA World Rallycross Championship – Mettet, Belgium

The 2024 FIA World Rallycross Championship returns to a staple circuit with a double-header at the World RX Of Benelux. The historic Circuit Jules Tacheny plays host to the third event weekend in the inaugural “Battle of Technologies” with Johan Kristoffersson currently leading the charge for the internal combustion engine (ICE) machinery.

In news that surprises nobody, Johan Kristoffersson leads the field as the championship heads to Belgium. Credit: @World / Red Bull Content Pool

Following a dramatic weekend at the championship’s first visit to the “Red Cauldron” in Hungary, world rallycross returns to a circuit that featured on the championship’s debut season back in 2014. Featuring long straights combined with tricky technical sections, Mettet is a circuit that looks likely to favour the ICE cars over their electric rivals. The first corner, a tricky right-hand turn leading straight into a jump down into the first gravel section of the lap, frequently provides drama which will be a talking point for the whole weekend.

6-time world champion Kristoffersson heads to Belgium with a clear advantage over his rivals. After a controversial collision with Kevin Hansen in the final of Saturday’s race in Hungary, the Swedish superstar rocketed to victory on Sunday, while his teammate, Ole Christian Veiby, came home second. The Norwegian also sits second in the championship, 25 points behind his teammate, and will be very eager to put an end to his streak of the most podiums without a win in world rallycross history.

Veiby is ready to take the top step in world rallycross. Credit: @World / Red Bull Content Pool

While Kristoffersson secured a win at Mettet in 2023, it was in RX2e machinery as world rallycross action was paused following the fire at Lydden Hill. This time, with Kristofferson back in an ICE car, it is up the their rivals in this year’s championship to fly the flag for electric power. CE Dealer Team have looked the most competitive so far. Niclas Grönholm secured the team’s first win of the season in Hungary, as well as the first win for electric power.

The eight-time world rallycross event winner is confident that he can be competitive in Belgium. “It is great to return to Mettet after a long time and showcase electric and sustainable motorsport to our Belgian fans and partners” Grönholm said. “I believe our car is well-suited to this track. Now it is all about having a strong weekend overall. We need solid results on both days to stay in the fight for the championship.”

Niclas Grönholm secured the first victory for CE Dealer Team in 2024. Credit: @World / Red Bull Content Pool

Tied with Grönholm in third place in the championship is his teammate, Klara Andersson. The Swedish driver battled hard in Hungary, fending off 2019 world champion Timmy Hansen to secure a great third place finish on Sunday. “Sharing third place in the standings with Niclas is fantastic” Andersson enthused. “We are determined to fight for the title as a team. I am incredibly excited to head to Belgium. It is my first time on this track. It will be challenging, but I am looking forward to it. This weekend is all about delivering and gathering points, but it is going to be tough as always.”

Klara Andersson reached third on the podium in Hungary. Credit: @World / Red Bull Content Pool

Hansen World RX Team have endured a tough start to the season. Despite having a wealth of experience with their electric Peugeot 208 RX1e and top-level rallycross in general, the team have yet to reach the podium in 2024. The cars and the fraternal duo of Timmy and Kevin Hansen have demonstrated the pace to do so, but have failed to put it all together and deliver the results so far.

“We’re of course targeting the podium” confirmed team principal and rallycross legend Kenneth Hansen. “We haven’t quite reached it this year so, hopefully, we can manage that this weekend. With the battle of the technologies, it’s not one hundred percent in our favour because we are carrying a lot of weight compared to the combustion cars which will affect the grip and the braking but we will do the best we can. We have made some improvements since Hungary so that combined with some clever strategy we will be aiming for the top spots.“

Drama in the Red Cauldron that denied a Hansen podium. Credit: Mihai Stetcu / Red Bull Content Pool

Rounding out the grid are two more drivers representing team ICE. René Münnich, a regular in world rallycross campaigns, has struggled a little to make a dent in the competition in his SEAT Ibiza. Meanwhile, Frenchman and world rallycross debutant Anthony Pelfrene will be hoping to demonstrate improvement at the Belgian event in his distinct JDM Raptor Racing Peugeot 208.

The World RX of Benelux should be an exciting event with a lot to play for in the championship. KMS – HORSE Powertrain are aiming to consolidate their position of power at the top of the standings, while CE Dealer Team will be doing everything in their power to stop that. Hansen World RX Team are aiming to reignite their title charge. Follow The Checkered Flag for reports throughout the weekend to see how it all plays out.