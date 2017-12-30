Cindric and DeFrancesco join JDC-Miller’s Daytona line-up

JDC-Miller Motorsport has added youth to its squad after announcing Austin Cindric and Devlin DeFrancesco for the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

The teenagers join already announced Simon Trummer and Robert Alon behind the wheel of JDC’s No. 85 Oreca in the Prototype class.

DeFrancesco will make his sports car debut in the event, while 2018 will be Cindric’s second Daytona 24 Hours, after racing alongside Alon at 3GT Racing last year, where they finished fourteenth in the GTD class.

He spent most of 2017 racing in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, taking a maiden victory in the Chevrolet Silverado and third in the championship, and he hopes to continue the success in the new year.

“It is no secret JDC-Motorsports surprised a lot of people this year, showing that this group is more than capable of fighting with the big dogs,” said Cindric.

“It will be my first race in a prototype, so I have plenty to learn and absorb from my team-mates. It is an exciting tie in IMSA to be in a prototype, racing for an overall win, and I’m grateful to be part of it.”

Seventeen-year-old DeFrancesco also arrives at JDC with a successful 2017 under his belt, after finishing third in the Euroformula Open and claiming the Spanish Formula 3 title.

“I am looking forward to a great run with JDC-Miller Motorsports in the Daytona 24,” said the Canadian.

“It will be a pleasure to compete against some of the best drivers in the world and I am 100% focused to do a good job behind the wheel of the No. 85 Oreca.”

Both drivers now have a race to prepare for the Roar Before the 24 at the start of January.