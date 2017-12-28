Corvette Racing Confirm Unchanged Line-up for 2018 IMSA Campaign

Corvette Racing will continue in the GT Le Mans category of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in 2018 with an unchanged driver line-up, the seventh consecutive year that Antonio Garcia, Jan Magnussen, Oliver Gavin and Tommy Milner will share the driving duties for the squad.

The quartet have between them won 111 races for Corvette Racing, and for Garcia and Magnussen it continues the partnership that secured the GTLM title in 2017, while Gavin and Milner were victorious in 2016.

Mark Kent, Chevrolet’s Director of Motorsports Competition, has said the continuation of Garcia and Magnussen in the #3 and Gavin and Milner in the #4 will benefit the team as they challenge for more titles in an incredibly close GTLM class.

“Consistency amongst the team and its drivers has been key to the success of our program for the last 20 years,” said Kent. “Having Antonio, Jan, Oliver and Tommy returning for the 2018 season will definitely increase the likelihood of continued success for Corvette Racing.”

The season begins with the Rolex 24 at Daytona at the end of January, with former DTM Series champion Mike Rockenfeller joining the #3 squad for the event, while triple 24 Hours of Le Mans winner and 2012 FIA World Endurance Championship Champion Marcel Fässler will join the #4 squad, with all six drivers set to get their first taste of running during the Roar before the 24 at the beginning of the year.

“Mike and Marcel have been valued members of Corvette Racing for the past two seasons, and have played key roles in our success,” said Kent. “We look forward to having them on the program again next season as we attempt to repeat as Driver and Manufacturer champions.”