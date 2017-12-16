Customers receive first R8 LMS GT4’s from Audi Sport

Audi Sport have began delivering the Audi R8 LMS GT4 to their first customers with twelve cars due to be raced in America, Australia, China, and Europe.

Customers were welcomed to Audi’s Neuburg location by Stephan Winkelmann, CEO of Audi Sport GmbH, and Chris Reinke, Head of Audi Sport customer racing.

Of the twelve cars, five are heading to America, two to Asia, two to Team Bourguignon from the Netherlands, two to the crack Audi squad Phoenix Racing from Germany and one more to Australia.

“A new project always symbolizes new beginnings. The first deliveries mark a special moment for our customers as well as for us. We wish the teams the best of success with the new Audi R8 LMS GT4,” says Chris Reinke.

The GT4 category has continue to grow across the globe and is popular in North America, Europe and Asia in more than 15 racing series and major individual events. in 2018 the Audi R8 LMS Cup will also adopt the new GT4 model.

Audi has already been busy testing the R8 LMS GT4 this year including the 24-hour race at the Nürburgring and in the VLN Endurance Championship.

Phoenix Racing will undertake the first customer race when it takes part in the Dubai 24 Hours with their two cars in January, Two weeks later the IMSA season kicks off with the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona.

In February Audi customers head to the Bathurst 12 Hour before the Audi R8 LMS Cup kicks off in March.