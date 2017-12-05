David Jackson will make his Isle of Man TT debut in 2018 after joining the fan backed ‘The People’s Bike’ team.

The Lincolnshire rider will take part in the RST Superbike, RL360 Quantum Superstock and Pokerstars Senior TT Races on board a BMW S1000RR.

Jackson has impressed at both the Ulster Grand Prix and Oliver’s Mount, Scarborough road races during the last two seasons. His Ulster Grand Prix debut in 2016 saw him lap in excess of 125mph on his way to victory in the Challenge Race.

On his return this year he increased his personal best lap to 126.457mph as he took a best finish of 14th in the Superbike Race.

Jackson competed at Oliver’s Mount for the first time in 2017, at the Barry Sheene Festival, and just a few months later recorded a brace of top seven finishes in the two Superbike Races at the International Gold Cup meeting.

Speaking about The People’s Bike team, Jackson said:

“The People’s Bike is definitely the best team for me to make my debut with. They’ve got great experience of working with newcomers and their knowledge, combined with the sessions that I’ve already begun with the riders liaison officers Richard (Quayle) and John (Barton) will mean that I’ll have the best possible preparation for riding at the TT.”

The People’s Bike are taking part in the TT for the 10th successive year and have given opportunities to many of the sports rising stars since 2009 including Stephen Thompson, Steve Mercer, Daniel Hegarty, Seamus Elliott and Alan Bonner.

Talking about their 2018 campaign, team owner Mark Cubbon said:

“As a team we always look for hungry, passionate, committed riders with great potential and David certainly fits the bill. He’s already made his mark in road racing and has the ability and temperament to do well on the Isle of Man once he’s served his apprenticeship.”

The team will be posting their official T-shirt, cap and signed photo to team sponsors anywhere in the world. During qualifying and race week they will also be tweeting live from the paddock and grid. Photographs will be posted daily on the team’s Facebook page and website so fans can follow their progress.

Visit the team’s official website to see how you can become a part of this fan-backed outfit.