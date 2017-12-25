Felix da Costa, Habsburg Complete Jackie Chan DC Racing Line-up for Daytona

Antonio Felix da Costa and Ferdinand Habsburg will make their Rolex 24 at Daytona debuts in 2018 after joining Jackie Chan DC Racing’s line-up alongside Ho-Pin Tung and Alex Brundle.

The quartet will race in the team’s sister car to the all-star line-up of the first, which comprises Robin Frijns, Daniel Juncadella, Felix Rosenqvist and Lance Stroll, and it should ensure that the team are fighting for Prototype honours in the season opener of the 2018 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Felix da Costa, a former Red Bull Junior, is a regular in FIA Formula E and will make his FIA World Endurance Championship in 2018 as part of the BMW GT squad, and the Portuguese racer is looking forward to making his debut at Daytona at the end of January.

“I am really happy to compete in the Rolex 24 at Daytona, specially with such a strong team and driver line up,” said Felix da Costa.

“Looking forward to getting to grips with the car and the team which, having won Le Mans 24 Hours in 2017, is the perfect squad for my first Rolex 24 at Daytona.”

Habsburg was a race winner in the FIA European Formula 3 Championship and was a corner away from winning the Macau Grand Prix in 2017, and he will make his sportscar debut at Daytona next month in an event he has always wanted to compete in.

“The 24 hours of Daytona has always been a dream of mine and I have always wanted to experience sportscar racing,” said Habsburg. “To do both of these things with the dream Team of Jackie Chan DC Racing JOTA is just unbelievable.

“I’m going to have team-mates that I really look up to and drive one of the most spectacular cars in the world. Thanks to the Team for giving me the opportunity and for putting two big ticks on my bucket list. Can’t wait for January!”

Tung was part of Jackie Chan DC Racing’s LMP2 class winning effort in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2017, with the Chinese driver coming close to winning overall until the #2 Porsche LMP Team machine came fighting back through from its mechanical dramas, and he is excited to return to the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

“After our historic double victory at Le Mans 24 Hours with our team this year, going to Daytona for the Rolex 24 was a logical step for our still young team,” said Tung.

“I believe this Rolex 24 at Daytona will arguably be the strongest field it has every seen and competition will be fierce, but we will be entering with two fantastic line-ups and our winning trusted crews.

“Although we face a very steep learning curve with a new environment and very different tyres, our goals are set high. We will definitely be aiming for nothing less than to win, in which is another iconic 24H endurance race.”

Brundle, who has switched his attention to sportscars after leaving single seater racing at the back end of 2012, is delighted to be back at Daytona for a third time, and is exciting to be joining such a strong-looking line-up for the 24-hour event next month.

“I am delighted to join Jackie Chan DC Racing JOTA for the great challenge of the 24 hours of Daytona,” said Brundle. “I have had a huge amount of enjoyment and success racing in the United States and I am really excited to be heading back to Daytona with such a strong team around me.

“My team-mates are talented and dedicated group of guys and we’ll be pushing incredibly hard for a good result that the 24.”