Ginetta GT4 Supercup Statistics: Winter 2017

With a competitive seventh season of the Michelin Ginetta GT4 Supercup now in the record books, The Checkered Flag have crunched the numbers to see how the 2017 action effected all the key statistics on the championship’s history so far.

The main record broken this season came as Reece Somerfield became the most capped driver in series history ahead of Colin White, with the duo overtaking previous leader Carl Breeze over the course of the season as they each competed in their sixth respective Supercup campaign.

Carl Boardley cleared the 75 start mark as he became only the third driver to take podium finishes in four consecutive seasons, while Callum Pointon and Tom Hibbert reached their half centuries, meaning eighteen different drivers have crossed that landmark in series history.

While Breeze has lost a hold of one of his records, his five consecutive years at the front end of the championship means the 2012 champion continues to lead the way for the most race wins, podium finishes, pole positions and fastest laps.

With the smallest calendar in series history and one of the most competitive grids so far that produced a record equalling eight different race-winners this year, the class of 2017 have made limited impact towards the top of those charts after spreading out the success between themselves.

Pointon completed the season with less race victories and podium finishes than any of his predecessors to the Supercup title, though vice-champion Ben Green’s seven wins for the year was only one shy of Charlie Robertson and Tom Oliphant in their title-winning campaigns.

A number of records remained untouchable this year, including Tom Ingram’s stunning fifteen fastest laps in a season, Tom Sharp’s prolific run of 20 wins in 54 races for a winning percentage of 37%, and Robertson’s qualifying dominance of six pole positions in a season.

Race starts:

144 – Reece Somerfield

141 – Colin White

135 – Carl Breeze

115 – Jamie Orton

87 – Carl Boardley

81 – Will Burns

78 – Mark Davies

77 – Fergus Walkinshaw

76 – Tom Ingram

63 – Rob Gaffney

58 – Tom Oliphant

57 – Dan Norris-Jones

56 – Fraser Robertson

54 – Tom Sharp, Andrew Watson

53 – Tom Wrigley

52 – Callum Pointon

51 – Tom Hibbert

50 – Marcus Hoggarth

47 – Andrew Richardson

45 – Ben Green

44 – Jake Hill

Race wins:

29 – Carl Breeze

20 – Tom Sharp

17 – Tom Ingram

13 – Jamie Orton

11 – Tom Wrigley

10 – Tom Oliphant

9 – Nathan Freke

8 – Charlie Robertson

7 – Ben Green

5 – Andrew Watson, David Pittard

4 – Mark Davies, George Gamble

3 – Adam Morgan, Pepe Massot, Will Burns, Carl Boardley, Tom Hibbert, Jack Mitchell

2 – Rob Boston, Matt Nicoll-Jones, Luke Davenport, Michael Caine, Declan Jones, Callum Pointon, Tom Roche

1 – Andrew Richardson, George Murrells, Stefan Hodgetts, Tim Harvey, Jake Hill, Reece Somerfield, Bradley Smith

Wins In A Season:

11 – Tom Sharp (2012), Tom Ingram (2013)

9 – Tom Sharp (2011), Tom Wrigley (2016)

8 – Charlie Robertson (2014), Tom Oliphant (2015), Carl Breeze (2015)

7 – Jamie Orton (2016), Ben Green (2017)

6 – Carl Breeze (2011 & 2013), Tom Ingram (2012), Nathan Freke (2011)

5 – Carl Breeze (2012), David Pittard (2014), Andrew Watson (2014), Jamie Orton (2015)

4 – Carl Breeze (2014), George Gamble (2017)

3 – Adam Morgan (2011), Will Burns (2016), Jack Mitchell (2017)

Race Win Percentage:

37.04% – Tom Sharp – 20 wins in 54 races

33.33% – Tom Ingram – 17 in 51

29.63% – Charlie Robertson – 8 in 27

28.13% – Nathan Freke – 9 in 32

21.48% – Carl Breeze – 29 in 135

20.75% – Tom Wrigley – 11 in 53

Podium Finishes:

82 – Carl Breeze

39 – Tom Ingram

33 – Tom Sharp, Jamie Orton

32 – Will Burns

31 – Tom Oliphant

20 – Adam Morgan, Nathan Freke, Charlie Robertson

18 – Tom Wrigley

16 – Ben Green

15 – Andrew Watson, Carl Boardley, Callum Pointon

12 – Matt Nicoll-Jones, David Pittard, Mark Davies

11 – Pepe Massot, Jack Mitchell

9 – George Gamble

8 – Tom Hibbert

7 – Andrew Richardson, Rob Boston, Michael Caine, Declan Jones

6 – Jake Hill

4 – Colin White, Luke Davenport, Reece Somerfield, Tom Roche

3 – George Murrells, Stefan Hodgetts, Josh Wakefield, Charlie Ladell

2 – Hunter Abbott, Harry Woodhead, Sean Huyton, Bradley Smith

1 – Phil Broad, Marino Franchitti, Tim Harvey, Freddie Hetherington, Max Coates, Fergus Walkinshaw, Ollie Jackson, Jordan Stilp, Rob Wheldon

Podiums In A Season:

22 – Tom Ingram (2013)

21 – Carl Breeze (2012), Tom Oliphant (2015)

20 – Adam Morgan (2011), Charlie Robertson (2014)

18 – Carl Breeze (2015)

17 – Carl Breeze (2011), Tom Ingram (2012), Tom Sharp (2012), Will Burns (2016)

16 – Tom Sharp (2011), Nathan Freke (2011), Tom Wrigley (2016)

15 – Jamie Orton (2015)

14 – Carl Breeze (2013), Callum Pointon (2017)

13 – Ben Green (2017)

12 – Matt Nicoll-Jones (2013), David Pittard (2014), Carl Breeze (2014), Andrew Watson (2014), Jamie Orton (2016)

11 – Will Burns (2015)

10 – Tom Oliphant (2014), Jack Mitchell (2017)

9 – Pepe Massot (2013), George Gamble (2017)

8 – Carl Boardley (2016)

7 – Andrew Richardson (2012), Rob Boston (2013), Michael Caine (2015)

Consecutive Podium Finishes:

22 – Tom Ingram (2013)

17 – Tom Oliphant (2015)

13 – Tom Wrigley (2016)

12 – Carl Breeze (2012)

10 – Tom Sharp (2012), Charlie Robertson (2014)

9 – Nathan Freke (2011)

Podium Finish Percentage:

76.47% – Tom Ingram – 39 podiums in 51 races

74.07% – Adam Morgan – 20 in 27

74.07% – Charlie Robertson – 20 in 27

62.50% – Nathan Freke – 20 in 32

61.11% – Tom Sharp – 33 in 54

60.74% – Carl Breeze – 82 in 135

53.44% – Tom Oliphant – 31 in 58

Pole Positions:

10 – Carl Breeze

9 – Tom Ingram

6 – Charlie Robertson, Jamie Orton

5 – Tom Sharp, Tom Wrigley

4 – Tom Oliphant

3 – Jack Mitchell

2 – Nathan Freke, Andrew Watson, David Pittard, Carl Boardley, George Gamble

1 – Adam Morgan, Fergus Walkinshaw, Andrew Richardson, Mark Davies, Rob Boston, Will Burns, Declan Jones, Ben Green

Poles In A Season:

6 – Charlie Robertson (2014)

5 – Carl Breeze (2011), Tom Ingram (2013)

4 – Tom Ingram (2012), Tom Oliphant (2015), Tom Wrigley (2016)

3 – Tom Sharp (2012), Jamie Orton (2015), Jack Mitchell (2017)

2 – Tom Sharp (2011), Adam Morgan (2011), David Pittard (2014), Carl Breeze (2015), Jamie Orton (2016), George Gamble (2017)

Fastest Laps:

23 – Carl Breeze

21 – Tom Ingram

16 – Tom Sharp

10 – Nathan Freke, Tom Oliphant, Jamie Orton, Tom Wrigley

8 – David Pittard

7 – Andrew Watson, Charlie Robertson, Carl Boardley

6 – Jack Mitchell, George Gamble

5 – Andrew Richardson

4 – Adam Morgan, Rob Boston, Will Burns, Callum Pointon

3 – Mark Davies

2 – Colin White, Tom Hibbert, Tom Roche

1 – George Murrells, Josh Wakefield, Matt Nicoll-Jones, Pepe Massot, Luke Davenport, Mitchell Hale, Rob Wheldon, Declan Jones, Ben Green

Fastest Laps In A Season:

15 – Tom Ingram (2013)

10 – Tom Oliphant (2015)

9 – Tom Sharp (2012), Tom Wrigley (2016)

8 – Nathan Freke (2011), David Pittard (2014)

7 – Tom Sharp (2011), Charlie Robertson (2014), Carl Breeze (2015)

6 – Carl Breeze (2011), Tom Ingram (2012), Jack Mitchell (2017), George Gamble (2017)

5 – Andrew Richardson (2012), Andrew Watson (2014), Jamie Orton (2016)

4 – Adam Morgan (2011), Carl Breeze (2014), Carl Boardley (2016), Callum Pointon (4)

*These figures are taken from the Ginetta GT(4) Supercup from its inception in 2011 to the end of the Brands Hatch GP race meeting on 1 October 2017, and only include outright race wins, pole positions, fastest laps and podium finishes. G50 and AM class starts are included in the race start figures.*