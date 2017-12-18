Hauger: British F4 will be good learning experience

Arden’s Dennis Hauger believes the British Formula 4 will put him in a strong position as he takes the next step in his motor racing career.

Hauger, who joined the Red Bull junior squad earlier this year, will make his F4 debut with Arden at Brands Hatch in March.

“I feel ready, even though I turn 15 just two weeks before the start of the season,” he told The Checkered Flag.

“My ultimate goal is Formula 1, so I need to go directly to the international championship.

“I am happy that Red Bull have decided that I’ll do British F4 with Arden. Arden’s a strong team that can help me to learn and grow as a driver in my first year in single seaters.

“And I think that British F4 has a lot of technical tracks that are good for learning in a slow formula car.”

2018 will be a learning year for Hauger, who will be making the jump from karts to cars this season, but he is already aiming high.

“I want to learn as much as possible, as quickly as possible,” he said. “My goal is to be at the top, win races, and win the championship.

“I know that it will be difficult as a rookie in a formula car but, with hard work and focus, I believe that I have a chance to make it.”

Hauger will spend the winter testing with Arden, aided by Red Bull, before the start of the season at Brands Hatch.