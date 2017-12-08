HHC Motorsport Confirm Two-Car Expansion and 2018 Driver Line-up

HHC Motorsport have confirmed a two-car GT4 line-up for the upcoming 2018 British GT season, with the Yorkshire-based squad primed to challenge for both Silver Cup and Pro/Am honours in the new campaign.

A success-laden 2017 season saw HHC Motorsport’s sole G55 Ginetta – piloted by teenage duo Will Tregurtha and Stuart Middleton – snatch both drivers’ and teams’ honours in a season-long title tussle with Ginetta rivals Alex Reed and David Pittard.

Following the departure of both Tregurtha and Middleton to pastures new after last season’s championship victory, HHC Motorsport have recruited reigning Ginetta GT4 Supercup title winner Callum Pointon to spear-head the teams’ British GT Silver Cup entry. Alongside Pointon next campaign will be 19-year-old Danish endurance racer Patrik Matthiesen, the newly crowned Creventic 24H Series TCE title winner in the SP3-GT4 category.

A determined Pointon is confident of leading HHC Motorsport’s chase to claim a second consecutive GT4 crown.

“I felt I proved something with the GT4 Supercup title this year and I’ve improved as a driver again because of that,” Pointon said.

“Consistency is what paid for me this year and that’s the key in British GT – bringing the car home.

“Patrick seems a very switched on driver. Looking at his record he often does the hardest stints in European GT racing – the four-hour ones in the most heat or the dark, so he’s clearly got the pace and the ability.

“I’ve still got things to learn, and the full GT4 cars have a bit more torque but less overall aero and grip because of the smaller wing and splitter changes, so there will be an adaption. But I’m confident Patrik and I can be a great partnership.”

Flanking Pointon and Matthiesen’s title-charge this season will be Will Burns and Mike Newbold, who’ll pair up in HHC Motorsport’s GT4 Pro/Am entry.

Burns – who featured in this year’s British Touring Car Championship with Tony Gilham Racing – powered to second in the 2016 Ginetta GT4 Supercup standings behind Tom Wrigley, whilst Newbold finished fifth alongside Thomas Randle in 2017’s inaugural LMP3 Cup series.

The pairing began their HHC Motorsport partnership in dream fashion earlier this year, claiming victory in a one-off GT Cup appearance at Snetterton.

Team boss Charlie Kemp is confident that a new-look driver line-up, coupled with the continuity of the familiar Ginetta GT4 can see HHC Motorsport challenge for all three crowns on offer in 2018.

“We’re really excited about British GT for next season and we’ve definitely got two driver line-ups that can impress,” Kemp said.

“In Callum we have a very proven young driver, who’s coming into British GT knowing the G55 inside-out, but from a sprint race format. Patrik we ran to the Ginetta Junior rookie title in 2015 and we know his pace. He’s bringing endurance racing experience, so together they should be right at the front.

“In Will and Mike we have a developing Pro/Am partnership with good experience. They won on their debut in the GT Cup and will be out for the Pro/Am title.

“This year went better than we could have wished in British GT, so it was natural to take our commitment a step further and run two cars. We’ve stuck with the Ginetta because it’s a proven car that we know well and gives us a nice continuity into our second season. Winning all three titles would be a dream.”