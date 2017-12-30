Hindman joins Michael Shank Racing ahead of Daytona

Fresh from taking three titles in 2017, young racer Trent Hindman will compete in the Daytona 24 Hours with Michael Shank Racing.

Hindman joins Alvaro Parente, Katherine Legg, and AJ Allmendinger behind the wheel of the team’s No. 86 Acura NSX GT3.

As well as the opening round of the 2018 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Hindman will also race the car in the Sebring 12 Hour, Sahlen’s Six Hour, and the Petit Le Mans.

“Michael Shank Racing is one of the elite teams in IMSA so it was an honour to be presented with this opportunity,” said the 22-year-old.

“Running with Mike [Shank] and the Acura NSX GT3 is really a chance that I think all drivers in general, not just younger guys like myself, would immediately jump to without any hesitation.”

Despite his young age, Hindman has taken multiple championship titles in his short career to date. His CV boasts the 2017 Lamborghini Super Trofeo North American and World titles, victory in the 2013 Continental Tire Sports Car Challenge, and multiple race wins in Formula Ford.

He also took a podium in the 2017 Daytona 24 Hours, finishing second with BAR1 Motorsports.

MSR also confirmed Come Ledogar will complete its No. 93 team. The Frenchman will be making his IMSA debut this season after finishing third in class in the International GT Open last year.

“Driving with MSR means a new challenge for me but with a very experienced team with one of the best reputations in the paddock,” he said.

“I think the Acura NSX GT3 will suit me well since it is a brand new mid-engine car; which is the same set up that I have been driving the previous two years.”

He joins Lawson Aschenback, Justin Marks, and Mario Farnbacher.