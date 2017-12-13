A.J. Foyt named Grand Marshal for Sebring 12 Hours

American racing legend A.J Foyt will return to the site of the final win in his long race career to serve as Grand Marshall at the sixty-sixth 12 Hours of Sebring in March next year.

Foyt, who won the 1985 Sebring endurance race alongside Bob Wollek, will also be inducted into the Sebring Hall of Fame.

“I really used to enjoy racing at Sebring in my younger days,” said the 82-year-old. “And am glad to have won the 12 Hour race there with my good friend Bob Wollek. It’s an honour to be named Grand Marshal and I’m looking forward to that weekend.”

Foyt is one of only 12 racers to have ever completed the triple crown of endurance racing, having won the 24 Hours of Le Mans on his first attempt in 1967, and the 24 Hours of Daytona in 1983 and 1985.

His CV also boasts four Indy 500 victories and the 1972 Daytona 500 victory. He also holds the United States Auto Club record with 159 career wins.

“A.J. Foyt is America’s greatest race car driver,” said Sebring Raceway president Wayne Estes.

“Whether in sports cars, Indy cars, stock cars, or anything with four wheels, and whether on a road course, superspeedway, dirt or mountainside, A.J. Foyt fielded and drove winners in every form of motorsport.

“That he put his final exclamation point on his incredible driving career by winning at Sebring makes his return here all the more meaningful to the fans and competitors at the sixty-sixth Mobil 1 12 Hours of Sebring.”

The 12 Hours of Sebring will take place on 17 March 2018.