Jaminet, Renauer Complete Wright Motorsports Line-up for Daytona

Porsche Young Professional driver Mathieu Jaminet and highly rated German racer Robert Renauer have been confirmed as the final two drivers for Wright Motorsports’ line-up for the Rolex 24 at Daytona next month, joining full-timers Christina Nielsen and Patrick Long.

The team are making a return to the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in 2018, with their first outing coming in next month’s 24-hour race at the Daytona International Speedway in the GT Daytona class, and have now confirmed the drivers who will race alongside Nielsen and Long in the #58 Porsche 911 GT3 R entry.

Twenty-three-year-old Jaminet will be making his first appearance at Daytona after two IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship outings in 2017 with Alegra Motorsports, and is aiming for victory first time out.

“I am very excited to take the start of my first ever Rolex 24. My dream has always been to win this race one day,” said Jaminet. “I know that Wright Motorsports is a very talented race team and I’ll have top drivers at my side.

“I’m sure that we will be able to fight for a successful result in the front, but like every 24-hour race, especially Daytona, you never know what can happen. I can’t wait to go on track!”

Thirty-two-year-old Renauer is making his first appearance in the Rolex 24 at Daytona since 2016 when he finished sixth in GTD with Scuderia Corsa, and his fourth in total, and he is a veteran for Porsche, taking victories in many categories, including in 2017 the ADAC GT Masters championship.

“I’m very proud to be teaming up with Wright Motorsports,” said Renauer. “I followed the Pirelli World Challenge last year and saw how successful the team was with Porsche and Patrick Long.

“I’m really looking forward to driving for what I consider to be one of the most successful Porsche teams in the US. It’s also amazing to share a racecar in 2018 with two of last year’s champions.

“I drove against Patrick in the Porsche Carrera Cup Germany when he became a Porsche Junior driver in 2003 and against Christina in 2013 when she participated in the ADAC GT Masters. I’m excited to get started.”