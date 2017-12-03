Kreim Aims For ERC Junior Under 28 Glory In 2018

Double defending German Rally Champion Fabian Kreim will make the move into the ERC Junior Under 28 class in 2018..

Kreim, who claimed the national championships in his homeland in both 2016 and 2017 will move up to European competition with the backing of ŠKODA AUTO Deutschland driving a Fabia R5 and will be co-driven by Frank Christian.

Speaking on his progression into the FIA European Rally Championship Kreim said: “After we successfully defended our title in the DRM, we are looking forward to the new challenge in the European championship.”

Six events are scheduled for the 2018 season and despite being more suited to asphalt events, Kreim will be hoping that his impressive performance in the FIA Asia-Pacific Rally Championship will lead him to the front of the field in the class.

ERC Co-Ordinator Jean-Baptiste Ley added about the deal: “Having a driver of Fabian’s potential is great news for ERC Junior Under 28. With the support of ŠKODA AUTO Deutschland, who we welcome back to the ERC after three years away, Fabian has a fantastic opportunity to prove his talent and gain more experience.”

The move is in similar style to that of fellow young German driver Marijan Griebel, who in 2017 went on to become the inaugural champion in the ERC Junior U28 class, also driving a Fabia in the class designed for drivers born after January 1 1990 and sees them competing in R5-spec machinery.

The 2018 FIA European Rally Championship will begin with the Azores Airlines Rallye between March 22-24 2018.