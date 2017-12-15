Lewis Kent Announces Move Up to TCR UK

2017 BRSCC Ford Fiesta Championship‘s Lewis Kent has announced that he will be competing in the inaugural TCR UK season next year.

The teenager took to Twitter to announce the news. He will be behind the wheel of the Hyundai i30N with help from sponsor Essex Bodies, who he has paired with before.

I am happy to announce that I will be paired with Essex bodies another year in the tcr UK championship in the all new Hyundai i30N.

We pick up the car in January and testing will start straight away. #LJK38 #Essexbodies #BIGNEWS #TCR pic.twitter.com/23OVMIhIhV — Lewis J Kent (@LJKRacing_38) December 12, 2017

Kent took part in his first senior this year, competing in Class C of the Fiesta Championship. Kent topped his class and was third overall behind Jamie White and championship winner John Cooper.

He has also become the first confirmed entry for TCR UK next year, which is due to start on March 31 at Silverstone.

Over 30 drivers took part in a taster session ran by the championship organisers at Brands Hatch last month. The likes of Mike Epps, Mike Bushell and Ashley Sutton tested a variety of TCR machinery.

Motorbase Performance, Team Pyro and Sean Walkinshaw Racing are all due to field multiple cars next year, but have not confirmed any of their driver line-ups yet.