Ligier to Join Onroak at Autosport International Show

Ligier UK have announced that they will join the line-up at the Autosport International Show this January. The team will be situated near the main entrance in Hall 20.

The team, that will also partner up with their parent company Onroak Automotive, will display their Ligier JS P3 and Ligier JS P217 that finished runner-up in this years European Le Mans Series.

“It made sense to return to the Autopsort Show again in 2018 as the Ligier stable of cars is growing every year.” said Richard Dean.

“The team will be there to discuss the Ligier JS P217 and like last year, the Ligier JS P3. This year, we will also have the brand new Ligier JS P4 on display for people to get their first glimpse of the latest sports prototype.”

Ligier have been a staple in the prototype market during recent years and will look to attract new buyers to their entry-level machine as they offer more affordable events.

Jacques Nicolet of Onroak commented; “We are very pleased to join Ligier UK / United Autosports, our official and exclusive Ligier agent for Great Britain, and to participate together in this great and not-to-be-missed European motorsport event.

“It is a great opportunity to strengthen our relationships and showcase our range of Ligier sports cars, as well as some older Le Mans Prototype still offered by Onroak Automotive to its clients.”