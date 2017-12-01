Llarena Steps Up To ERC Junior Under 27 For 2018

Spanish Beca Júnior R2 champion Efrén Llarena will make the step up to the ERC Under 27 class in 2018, part of the FIA European Rally Championship.

Llarena, who claimed the inaugural championship in Spain on Rally Comunidad de Madrid RACE last weekend, will make the step up to European competition next season and is the first driver to benefit from the collaboration between the Spanish Motorsport Federation, RFEDA, and the promoter of the ERC, Eurosport Events.

The new champion said on his title win and his move into the ERC next season: “I’m very happy with the prize and how I have developed this season. We don’t have great resources and we are here because many friends have supported us.”

“Now we have a great opportunity to show our capability at a higher level and go abroad to race. I thank my federation – there should be more projects like this.”

The Beca Júnior R2 series was launched in 2017 by Manuel Aviñó, the president of the RFEDA and is one of many motorsport federations working with the FIA European Rally Championship – the Spanish series joins ADAC in Germany, EASU in Estonia and ACCR in the Czech Republic who all work closely with the championship to help drivers to move up the rallying ladder.

The 2018 ERC Junior Under 27 Championship will be contested over six events next season.