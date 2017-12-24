Morris and Parfitt Jr. split as Morris aims for Europe

British GT champions Seb Morris and Rick Parfitt Jr. will part ways as Morris aims to step up to European competition in 2018.

The pair claimed the GT3 title by more than 30 points this season, winning three of the 10 races and taking points from every round.

Morris believes he’s now ready to take a strong challenge to Europe after being upgraded to Gold in the international GT driver categorisation.

“After a lot of thought, and following two incredible seasons together in British GT, Rick and I have decided to go our separate ways for 2018,” said Morris.

“Having won the British GT3 title this year, there isn’t much more we can achieve together in the championship, coupled with the fact I now want to progress and challenge myself against the best in Europe.”

Morris moved from single seaters to sports cars with Team Parker Racign in 2016. Together with Parfitt, he claimed third in the 2016 British GT championship.

Parfitt is yet to confirm his 2018 plans.