Optimum Motorsport to take on 2018 British GT championship with new Aston Martin V12 Vantage GT3

Optimum Motorsport have announced they will be taking part in the 2018 British GT Championship with their brand new Aston Martin V12 Vantage GT3.

Taking on driving duties for the team will be two-time British GT champion Jonny Adam alongside Flick Haigh

“It’s great to be joining Optimum Motorsport,” said Adam. “It’s a new team for me and for Aston Martin Racing, so it’s fantastic that they have a new customer in Optimum Motorsport and in Flick.

“She’s done a lot of racing and her times are good, as is her consistency, so we’ll be pushing hard in what is a really important season ahead. Optimum Motorsport are winners in the 24H Series and in British GT, so I’m very upbeat about the season ahead.

“We know it’s never easy, but the aim is to work with Flick to put together what we believe will be a strong championship challenge.

“The Aston Martin Vantage GT3 has had a lot success in the UK and Europe over the last few seasons because it’s a driver friendly car, so I’ll spend time with Flick as she adapts to this new equipment and we’ll do a lot of pre-season work, including some prep in the simulator.

“To be successful in this championship, both drivers have to be able to get the very best from the package and I’m looking forward to this new challenge.”

Haigh and Optimum Motorsport have previous experience together, having taking on various championships and races since 2015.

“I’m really excited about this and I’m very much looking forward to getting back behind the wheel,” she said. “It’s like starting again, we have the right car, the right team-mate and we’ll be flat out to make the best of this amazing opportunity.

“I’ve already met with Jonny and he’ll be a pleasure to work with. He’s very down to earth and we know his track record in the Aston is sensational. It’s a while since I have raced in the UK; but the new challenge will be very exciting and I can’t wait to get stuck in.

“To have Aston Martin Racing turn around and offer me their number one guy is amazing. This is a great opportunity and I’ll grab it with both hands.”

Team principal Shaun Goff is looking forward to getting the teams’ GT3 assault underway and is happy to have secured the services of Haigh and Adam for the 2018 season.

“It’s shaping up to be another great year for Optimum Motorsport. We’re thrilled to be putting this package together with Flick, Jonny and Aston Martin Racing as we return to the GT3 level in the championship.

“Jonny has already begun to assist both my team and Flick in sharing his knowledge about the car, so we have a good idea as to what to expect. We take delivery of the car from Prodrive at the end of January and from there we’re into the test programme where we expect to be quickly up to speed.

“We’re confident we’ll be strong and all of Optimum Motorsport are very excited about this all-new project for 2018!”