P1 Motorsport to Expand into IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship

P1 Motorsport will make their debut in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in 2018 with a single car effort in the four North American Endurance Cup races, with their first appearance to come in next month’s Rolex 24 at Daytona.

The team only made their on-track debut in 2017 and had success in both the IMSA Prototype Challenge and the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America series, and team founder Juan ‘JC’ Perez will form one quarter of the line-up in the GT Daytona class at Daytona alongside Kenton Koch, Robby Foley and Loris Spinelli.

The team will race in a Mercedes-AMG GT3 thanks to the feedback of multiple drivers in GT racing, and Perez says it will be a big learning curve for the outfit at Daytona.

“We chose the Mercedes after speaking with multiple drivers that are at their highest level of driving,” said Perez. “We asked those who have driven most of the GT3 cars out there, and we think we made a very educated decision and are very happy with the path our program has taken so far.

“We brought Kenton onboard from our LMP3 program, who has won the 24 Hours before. Combined with Robby and Loris and myself, we think we have a great program to be competitive in the coming season.

“I raced with Loris, who is a two-time Lamborghini Super Trofeo European Champion at the World Finals at Imola, and think he will be a formidable competitor here in the States and I am looking forward to co-driving with him.”

Perez feels a lot of pride to how far P1 Motorsport have come in such a short time, with the team still aiming to field three cars in the IMSA Prototype Challenge in 2018 alongside their North American Endurance Cup races.

“This has been an amazing journey for me,” said Perez. “I have learned so much this year and we are about to take on the hardest race in the U.S. I have been training all year long, and know I can hold my own with any driver in that field.

“Daytona is the fulfilment of one my lifelong dreams and I just didn’t want to pay for seat. I wanted to own a team and run it and make my mark. A lot of people thought I was crazy and that I would fail, but like everything in my life, I have proven everyone wrong so far.

“My team has been hand-picked from the best of the business and this year we showed what we are made of in IMSA Prototype Challenge and Lamborghini Super Trofeo.

“I can’t thank my hard-working crew enough for putting everything into this program and all of our racing customers that have trusted us with their dreams. Without them we wouldn’t be able to be here, and I am truly blessed with having such amazing customers.”