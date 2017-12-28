R Motorsport Announce Martin, Thiim for Blancpain Enduros

R Motorsport has announced that Maxime Martin and Nicki Thiim will compete in their Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup line-up in 2018, joining the already confirmed Alex Brundle and Jake Dennis.

The team will join forces with respected single seater team Arden International in 2018 and will field two Aston Martin V12 Vantage GT3’s in the five race championship, with the final two drivers of the six to be announced in due course.

Martin, who recently announced he would be racing in the FIA World Endurance Championship with Aston Martin for the 2018/19 super season, adds the Blancpain Endurance events to his schedule after leaving the DTM Series at the end of 2017, and he cannot wait to get his teeth back into endurance racing in 2018.

“I’ve enjoyed my time in the DTM, but I’m really looking forward to getting back into GT endurance racing,” said Martin.

“It is a dream come true for me to join such a great brand like Aston Martin to not only drive for them in the FIA World Endurance Championship, but also to drive the Aston Martin V12 Vantage GT3 in the highly competitive Blancpain endurance events including the Spa 24 Hours and be part of such a great and professional team like R-Motorsport.

“As a Belgian racer, anytime you get to race at Spa is a brilliant experience, even more so at the 24 Hour where the competition in Blancpain GT is incredible.”

Thiim has been a factory Aston Martin driver for a number of years and has competed in a number of Blancpain events in the past, but 2018 will mark his first full season in the championship.

“What a fantastic opportunity – I’m really looking forward to doing the full endurance season of Blancpain with R-Motorsport,” said Thiim. “It is a great way for me to expand my programme and still be behind the wheel of an Aston Martin.

“Joining forces with Maxime will be great as well. He has tremendous experience in GT racing in the past, and he proved his speed in the DTM as well.”