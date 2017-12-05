Rebecca Jackson joins Electric GT Drivers Club

Racing driver and motoring journalist Rebecca Jackson has joined the Electric GT Drivers Club ahead of the series’ inaugural season.

Jackson tested the Tesla Model S EGT development car at the series’ “Day of Light” celebrations last month.

She said the car is “spectacular” and is looking forward to the new challenge the championship will present.

“I truly believe that Electric GT will offer fans a thrilling racing championship but I am also excited by how convincingly it will deliver its core messages of sustainability and the optimism that the new age, the Age of Light, brings,” she said.

“I’ve driven the Electric GT car and I am impressed by its performance. I’m no stranger to all-electric road cars and this fully race-prepared machine is something spectacular to experience. It’s a great challenge to master the unique characteristics of an electric racing car but I can’t wait to get behind the wheel again soon.”

Jackson has competed in a number of GT classes throughout her short motor racing career. In 2013, she began Project Le Mans, a four year plan to make it to the 24 Hour endurance race. It lead to a drive at the 2016 LMP3 Road to Le Mans with By Speed Factory.