Sellers, Snow Continue into 2018 with Paul Miller Racing

For a third consecutive campaign, Bryan Sellers and Madison Snow will compete in the GT Daytona class of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship with Paul Miller Racing, competing in the #48 TOTAL Lubricants/UIS Lamborghini Huracán GT3.

The two secured a solitary race win back in their first year together in 2016 as well as two poles and a further podium, but could only take two podiums and three pole positions in 2017, with team owner Paul Miller hopeful of more luck for the team in the ultra-competitive GTD class in 2018.

The team has also confirmed that Bryce Miller and Andrea Caldarelli will join Sellers and Snow once more for the Rolex 24 at Daytona in January.

“I’m pleased we’re returning to Daytona with the same line-up as 2017,” said Paul Miller. “Luck may have not been on our side during the race, but the performance from the car and drivers was there.

“We’ve put a lot of work in during the off season, and we’re looking forward to it paying off on track this year.”

Sellers hopes to be able to put in a sustained championship challenge in 2018, and he is expecting another year of exciting battles in the GTD class.

“I’m very excited to be returning with Paul Miller Racing,” said Sellers. “It’s a fantastic organization with a commitment to winning. I’ve spent two years there and have had great results and showed great promise.

“I hope this year we can contend for the title for the entire season. The competition level is high and we will expect nothing less than a terrific battle.”

Co-driver Snow echoed his thoughts, and admitted having drivers for Daytona that they’ve partnered with before in Miller and Caldarelli will aid them set-up their Lamborghini much quicker than they would with new drivers.

“I’m glad to be back with the team with the same line-up we ran last year with,” said Snow. “That gives an emphasis as to how solid our team is when we can have the same crew and drivers as last year.

“Andrea and Bryce were great to drive with last year I am really excited to have them back again. Getting accustomed to a new team with new drivers really cuts down on set-up time.

“The competition will be is hard as ever, so we will do our best and see how we hold out over this 24 hour race.”